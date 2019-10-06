Ralph Fiennes Thinks J.K. Rowling’s Done With The Harry Potter Series

It’s been over twelve years now since the apparent final book in the Harry Potter series reached shelves, and eight years since the last film arrived in theaters. And while the Wizarding World has continued to maintain a presence on our screens and in our pop culture in recent years, some fans may feel that the time is right for J.K. Rowling to get to work on another book that continues the story of The Boy Who Lived.

Then again, you might think that 2007’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and the corresponding film wrapped up the saga just fine, in which case, you may be pleased to hear that Ralph Fiennes is now highly doubtful that Rowling will deliver another installment in the fantasy series anytime soon.

The Voldemort actor spoke to ComicBook.com at this weekend’s New York Comic Con, where he suggested that Rowling is probably done with the most popular series of the Wizarding World:

“I don’t see it happening. I think JK Rowing… My sense is, I don’t know this, is that she feels that’s done and she’s developing [the Wizarding World] with those other films.”

Nonetheless, Fiennes went on to admit that he doesn’t really know what the future holds for Harry Potter:

“I don’t know. Who knows thought, who knows? You never know.”

Indeed, even if Rowling has no immediate plans for another Potter book, surely there’s nothing stopping her from changing her mind somewhere down the line. What’s more, even if she’s truly written her last word on the character, we still couldn’t rule out the possibility of the film series going on without her. After all, the Bond movies ran out of Ian Fleming books a long time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the series from continuing to crank out new films.

But regardless of what, if anything, comes next for the Harry Potter series, the Wizarding World continues to expand with the release of Fantastic Beasts 3 on November 12th, 2021.