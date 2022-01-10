Ranking the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast by net worth

Marvel fans absolutely adore the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for its dazzling action sequences, star-studded cast, and insane taste in music. The first movie, which was released in 2014, pulled in $772.8 million at the box office while Vol. 2, which premiered in 2017, grossed over $863.8 million.

Since these movies have been so successful over the years, it makes sense that the cast members all have impressive net worths to match, and since most of them will be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we can only imagine how these numbers will continue to grow. Here’s what you should know about the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy and how they rank in terms of net worth.

Karen Gillan – Net Worth: $2 Million

Karen Gillan plays the role of Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. As of now, Gillan currently has a net worth of $2 million. Some might say it’s quite shocking that she hasn’t accumulated more wealth by now since her career has taken her to other hit films like the Jumanji franchise. Her net worth will undoubtedly continue to rise now that more people know who she is thanks to her hit films.

Pom Klementieff – Net Worth: $4 Million

Pom Klementieff has a net worth of $4 million at this time, which is amazing since her career is still considered “up-and-coming.” She was first introduced as Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, a female superhero who can control plant growth. Klementieff has been active in the acting industry since 2007 and even though she was born in France, she’s been taking Hollywood by storm.

Michael Rooker – Net Worth: $4 Million

Michael Rooker played Yondu in Guardians and just like Klementieff, he also has a net worth of $4 million. His long list of movies outside the MCU includes The Suicide Squad, Slither, and Cliffhanger. Rooker is an in-demand actor with half a dozen films in progress, so we can expect his surprisingly low net worth to climb from here.

Dave Bautista – Net Worth: $16 Million

Dave Bautista has a net worth of $16 million as of this writing. His role as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy is beyond unforgettable, and not just because of his gray-colored skin that sometimes appears to be blue with red veins, depending on the lighting. Bautista’s net worth is well-deserved beyond his role as the ferociously strong superhero. Before entering the world of acting, he was also known as one of the most successful professional wrestlers in the WWE.

Zoe Saldana – Net Worth: $35 Million

Knowing that an actress like Zoe Saldana has a net worth of $35 million doesn’t necessarily come as a shock when we take into account how amazing her career has been. She plays green-skinned Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, but it’s certainly not the only role of note on her acting résumé. If you can believe it, in addition the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Saldana has also been a part of the Star Trek, Avatar, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. Can you say quadruple-threat?

Chris Pratt – Net Worth: $80 Million

Chris Pratt’s current net worth of $80 million makes a lot of sense since given that he’s one of the most important characters in Guardians of the Galaxy and one of the biggest action stars of today. He plays Star-Lord in Guardians, a handsome hero who is willing to do whatever it takes to save the day. Pratt is also the star of Jurassic World, The Tomorrow War, Passengers, and countless other movies that have made a statement over the years. One of the biggest TV shows he was part of is Parks and Recreation alongside Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Rashida Jones, and Nick Offerman.

Kurt Russell – Net Worth: $100 Million

Kurt Russell currently has a net worth of $100 million. He started his career as a successful child actor and continued on in Hollywood as an adult. He’s landed roles as villains, heroes, and everything in between since getting started. Russell has obviously found a home in the entertainment industry.

Bradley Cooper – Net Worth: $100 Million

Interestingly enough, Bradley Cooper has the same exact net worth as Kurt Russell. Both men are standing at $100 million. Along with being an actor, Cooper is also a producer, filmmaker, and director who has famously starred in several incredible television shows and movies. Some of those movies include Silver Linings Playbook, A Star is Born, American Sniper, and The Hangover. He’s worked alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, and many other A-list stars. In Guardians of the Galaxy, he plays the ever-sassy Rocket Raccoon.

Vin Diesel – Net Worth: $225 Million

Vin Diesel plays the lovable and hilarious Groot in the Guardians franchise. Even though the character he plays is physically quite tiny and only has a three-word vocabulary, Diesel has an impressive career to take into account. Along with being an actor, he’s also a producer, writer, and director. Being a part of the Fast and the Furious franchise has been huge for him since it helped him become one of the highest-paid action stars in the entire world. Since he’s constantly putting out so many movies every year, it’s easy for him to pull in around $50 million a year from acting alone.

Sylvester Stallone – Net Worth: $400 Million

The highest-paid star of Guardians of the Galaxy is Sylvester Stallone, who currently has a net worth of $400 million. He might have the smallest role out of everyone else in the franchise, but nevertheless, he’s part of the cast. He plays Starhawk, a character with the ability to relive the same life over and over countless times by taking over his infant body. Stallone’s net worth is heavily thanks to his impressive work in the Rocky movie franchise.