Ranking the Top 5 Weapons in the MCU

Whether it’s a shield or a flying hammer, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has some awesome weapons in its arsenal. As the universe expands to be more cosmic and magical, so do the weapons the films introduce.

Let’s take a look at the top five Marvel weapons from the MCU.

5. Yondu’s Yaka Arrows

Yondu’s arrows, introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, are one of the coolest albeit not very practical weapons in the MCU. Activated with a whistle, Yondu could direct his flying arrows from afar and they can pierce multiple targets. After Yondu died in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the arrows were passed on to his crewmate Kraglin.

4. Loki’s Chitauri Scepter

Loki’s Scepter, introduced in The Avengers, is one of the most powerful weapons in the MCU. Interestingly enough we do not find this out until Avengers: Age of Ultron when the scepter is recovered by the Avengers and is revealed to be containing the mind stone, making it a weapon powerful enough to harness the power of an infinity stone, but more on that later.

3. Captain America’s Shield

The shield built for a super-soldier, Captain America’s shield has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its introduction in Captain America: The First Avenger. Its Vibranium material allows the shield to absorb any impact. Originally given to Steve Rogers, the shield has since been passed down to Sam Wilson in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

2. Mjolnir

The enchanted hammer of Thor was introduced in the post-credits scene of Iron Man 2 and has been one of the most important weapons in the MCU since then. Made of Uru, Mjolnir was enchanted by Odin so that it could only be wielded by those who were deemed worthy. This has not only been a struggle for Thor in the films but the hammer also acts as a sort of Turing test with Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron and it is also responsible for one of the coolest scenes in Avengers: Endgame when Captain America picks it up in battle.

Honorable Mention: Stormbreaker

After Hela destroyed Thor’s hammer Mjolnir in Thor Ragnarok, Eitri the dwarf, with a little help from Groot and Thor made a replacement battle-ax for Thor in Avengers: Infinity War by the name of Stormbreaker. Larger than Mjolnir, the ax has similar powers but seems to pack more of a punch. It, however, does not have the same enchantment that Mjolnir does, meaning anyone strong enough to wield Stormbreaker can, which makes Mjolnir the slightly superior weapon.

1. The Infinity Gauntlet

Easily the most powerful weapon in the Marvel films, the Infinity Gauntlet is wielded by the mad titan Thanos, in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame after having acquired it in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron. It is the most powerful weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it can harness the power of all six infinity stones which Thanos uses to wipe out half of the universe in Avengers: Endgame. The Gauntlet’s immense power and the importance placed on it in the films make it the best weapon in the MCU.

Do you think there is a weapon in the MCU better than these? Make sure to let us know!