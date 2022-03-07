Ray Fisher celebrates the success of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

It’s been almost a year since the film that many argued didn’t exist was released on HBO Max. Ever since the awful theatrical cut of Justice League slithered into cinemas in 2017, fans were campaigning for the release of the “Snyder Cut”. For their passion, they were roundly mocked, told they were asking for the impossible, and that Snyder’s version of the movie not only would never be released, that it could never be released.

All of which meant some large servings of humble pie were being eaten on March 18, 2021, when Zack Snyder’s Justice League hit HBO Max and was a massive hit. The movie went on to be the fourth-most-streamed film HBO Max movie of 2021 and has now been revealed to have had the highest audience engagement, beating out The Suicide Squad, Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dune.

Star Ray Fisher has celebrated the news on Instagram:

While it now seems very unlikely that Snyder will ever continue the ‘Knightmare’ story, his DCEU characters’ stories are continuing. Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck are both reprising their Justice League roles in The Flash later this year, J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon will play a big role in Batgirl, Gal Gadot will be back for Wonder Woman 3 at some point, and, of course, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will return in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December.

Sadly, it seems Henry Cavill may have hung up his cape as Superman for good, though at this point I wouldn’t conclusively rule out a return from the Man of Steel in some capacity. After all, if the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League proves anything, it’s that the impossible can happen.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available to stream in all of its four-hour glory on HBO Max.