Ray Fisher Rips Warner Bros. For Cancelling New Gods Film

Warner Bros. gave Ray Fisher his big break when he was cast as Cyborg in Justice League. However, his experience with the studio has been rocky, to say the least. Zack Snyder was the director of the film but had to leave the production before it was finished due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon took over and Fisher has not been shy about the fact that he didn’t appreciate how the director ran the set.

This has led to the actor going after President of DC Films Walter Hamada and studio executive Toby Emmerich on multiple occasions. Fisher is after the two again with the news of the recent cancelation of the New Gods film. He ripped Hamada and Emmerich for “trying to use Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a scapegoat” for the cancellation.

Walter Hamada and Toby Emmerich trying to use Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a scapegoat for canceling The New Gods movie is sad and cowardly… — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) November 4, 2021

Fisher’s comments are in reference to a recent interview that director Ava DuVernay with SiriusXM where she hinted that New Gods was canceled because of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“My overall deal was at Warner Brothers and DC is at Warner Brothers,” DuVernay said, via The Direct. “Once I got to Warner Brothers, I was like, ‘I’m going in that vault and I’m looking at what y’all got.’ And I loved New Gods, which is the project that got axed. The studio decided that they did not want to pursue a certain part of that comic world, based on some things that were going on with another film in that world. Before I even was able to complete my script with Tom King, they axed it.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League features a heavy dose of Darkseid, who is a New God. The character would’ve likely played a heavy role in DuVernay’s film. It’s unclear as to why Snyder’s film may have affected DuVernay’s but it appears that’s what she believes. Warner Bros. may have had cold feet using a character like Darkseid as they’ve shown no intention to continue Snyder’s story.

Regardless, Fisher is clearly not backing down against Warner Bros. anytime soon.