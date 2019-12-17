Disney and Lucasfilm would like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to be a victory lap. And on one level it certainly will: no matter what it’ll make money and will probably be the biggest film of the holiday period, too. But as the finale to their Sequel Trilogy, it needs to go above and beyond merely being just a hit.

After all, Disney’s stewarding of the franchise has taken several knocks over the last two years, including continued problems with directors, a fractious relationship with the fan community post-The Last Jedi and the critical and financial failure of Solo. If The Rise of Skywalker is considered a disappointing finale, then the whole Sequel Trilogy will be tainted.

With the world premiere now behind us though and press screenings taking place across the world, the embargo has finally lifted on social media reactions and thankfully, it looks like J.J. Abrams has nailed it, delivering a satisfying, epic and thrilling conclusion to the Skywalker saga.

Here’s just a sample of what folks are saying over on Twitter:

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is good. It’s big and full of surprises and, in the words of Luke Skywalker, “This is not going to go the way you think.” pic.twitter.com/nruJtzaMC4 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER is the Ultimate Fanboy Jerk Off! I loved it. I LOVED IT!!! I LOVE IT! J.J. stirs your love of this fabled franchise at every possible opportunity. Daisy Ridley is as charismatic as anyone on screen, she carries this final chapter, lifting it to new heights! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

Lot to take in with #riseofskywalker It is the big adventure, lightsaber adventure I hoped for. A few things I still wonder if it was necessary but it was a very satisfying end to this new trilogy. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker…OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry…. pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkwalker reaction: One word: EPIC! A satisfying crowd pleasing adventure, and a fitting end to the saga! My favorite of the three! Can't wait to see it again! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 17, 2019

Well, it seems like Disney and Lucasfilm have done it again – at least by the standards of professional film critics. All that hype, those cool trailers and awesome posters were right on the money. And while there’ll be champagne corks popping over at Lucasfilm and Disney today, the true consensus on the movie’s quality will only form once audiences have seen it and passed judgment. Remember, critics adored The Last Jedi and look how that film’s regarded by the fans now.

Still, it’s definitely encouraging to see such positive early reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you’ll be able to make up your own mind about it when the movie finally hits theaters later this week, on December 20th.