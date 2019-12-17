Home / movies

First Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Reactions Call It An Epic, Powerful Finale

Disney and Lucasfilm would like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to be a victory lap. And on one level it certainly will: no matter what it’ll make money and will probably be the biggest film of the holiday period, too. But as the finale to their Sequel Trilogy, it needs to go above and beyond merely being just a hit.

After all, Disney’s stewarding of the franchise has taken several knocks over the last two years, including continued problems with directors, a fractious relationship with the fan community post-The Last Jedi and the critical and financial failure of Solo.  If The Rise of Skywalker is considered a disappointing finale, then the whole Sequel Trilogy will be tainted.

With the world premiere now behind us though and press screenings taking place across the world, the embargo has finally lifted on social media reactions and thankfully, it looks like J.J. Abrams has nailed it, delivering a satisfying, epic and thrilling conclusion to the Skywalker saga.

Here’s just a sample of what folks are saying over on Twitter:

Well, it seems like Disney and Lucasfilm have done it again – at least by the standards of professional film critics. All that hype, those cool trailers and awesome posters were right on the money. And while there’ll be champagne corks popping over at Lucasfilm and Disney today, the true consensus on the movie’s quality will only form once audiences have seen it and passed judgment. Remember, critics adored The Last Jedi and look how that film’s regarded by the fans now.

Still, it’s definitely encouraging to see such positive early reactions to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and you’ll be able to make up your own mind about it when the movie finally hits theaters later this week, on December 20th.

