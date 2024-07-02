‘Reagan’ movie release date, trailer, cast, and more

Before there was President Donald Trump, before George Bush and his son George W. Bush, there was a president many look to as the ultimate conservative – former President Ronald Reagan.

Strangely we haven’t gotten a full biopic yet, but that’s about to change with the release of the movie Reagan, which tells the story of the storied president from diapers to death. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming biopic.

Reagan is directed by Sean McNamara and based on a 2006 book The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism by Paul Kengor. It’s Reagan’s life as told by former KGB agent Viktor Petrovich.

The movie stars Dennis Quaid as the titular character and Penelope Ann Miller as his wife Nancy. Jon Voight plays Petrovitch.

Reagan was produced by Mark Joseph, who also associate-produced the last movie made by comedian Jerry Lewis, per The Hollywood Reporter. He said Quaid was “always our first choice” and that the performer was “one of the great actors of our times.

While the movie is definitely about a Republican, Quaid praised the former president as a “fascinating and multifaceted human being and this movie captures his humanity.” He said it was “a movie for Republicans and Democrats alike since Reagan transcends politics.”

The movie was supposed to come out in the Summer of 2019, then 2021, and has been in development since 2010. Joseph was forced to look for outside financing for the $25 million film after several deals fell through.

The newly launched ShowBiz Direct acquired the movie for theatrical distribution. Reagan is set to release in theaters on August 30.

Who was Ronald Reagan?

Still a classic. Ronald Reagan’s reply to a question about being old while being a President. Walter Mondale had to laugh.

Mind, when Reagan left office he was four years younger than Biden is now.



pic.twitter.com/Lbq2syJjH8 — Cathal Mac Coille (@CMacCoille) June 28, 2024

Reagan was the 40th president of the United States, serving from 1981 to 1989. He has one of the more interesting stories on his road to the presidency. Reagan’s term is remembered for his nationalistic endeavors and his “peace through strength” initiative overseas.

When he was running for president in 1980, he pledged to restore “the great, confident roar of American progress and growth and optimism.” Sound familiar?

Reagan got a studio contract in 1937 and appeared in more than 53 movies. His foray into politics began when he was elected president of the Screen Actors Guild. During that time, he “became embroiled in disputes over the issue of Communism in the film industry,” and “his political views shifted from liberal to conservative.”

He was elected the Governor of California in 1966, a position he won by more than one million votes. He was reelected in 1970. When he ran for president he defeated incumbent Jimmy Carter by 449 electoral votes.

After serving two terms as President, Reagan moved away from his public life. He passed away on June 5, 2004 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 93 years old.

‘Reagan’ Trailer

The trailer features various scenes from the movie, stretching from Reagan’s time in Hollywood to the end of his life from Alzheimer’s. A cover of the song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” plays in the background during the trailer.

“I was a lifeguard on a river. And I learned how to read the currents — not just the ones on the surface, but also the ones deep underneath the water,” Reagan says in the trailer.

The cast

Here’s a (mostly) full list of the cast:

Dennis Quaid as Ronald Reagan

David Henrie as Young Reagan

Mena Suvari as Jane Wyman

Amanda Righetti as Nelle Reagan

Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich

Justin Chatwin as Jack Reagan

Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan

Xander Berkeley as George Schultz

Lesley-Anne Down as Margaret Thatcher

Kevin Dillon as Jack Warner

Robert Davi as Leonid Brezhnev

Trevor Donovan as John Barletta

Marshall R. Teague as Eduard Shevardnadze

Nick Searcy as James Baker

Dan Lauria as Tip’ O’Neill

Ryan Whitney as Margaret ‘Mugs’ Cleaver

Mark Moses as William P. Clark

Elya Baskin as B.E. Kertchman

Olek Krupa as Mikhail Gorbachev

Randy Wayne as Tony Dolan

Darci Lynne Farmer

Alex Sparrow as Andrei Novikov

James Austin Kerr as Sterling Hayden

Stephen Guarino as Mike Deaver

Mark Kubr as Herb Sorrell

Paul T. Taylor as Dr. Benjamin Aaron

Damon Carney as Holmes Tuttle

Eloisa Huggins as Patti Davis

Robert Peters as Agent Jerry Parr

Scott Stapp as Frank Sinatra

Here’s hoping this won’t be a completely uncritical hagiography, but with Jon Voight in the cast we’re not holding our breath.

