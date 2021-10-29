Record-Breaking Icelandic LGBT Buddy Cop Action Comedy Releasing Internationally

If that headline piqued your curiosity, then just wait until you hear the full story behind Cop Secret, the low-key Icelandic film that’s poised to make serious waves on the international sales market.

The movie only debuted locally on October 20, where it proceeded to smash a fifteen-year-old opening weekend record, and it’s been winning critical acclaim for a story that’s as heartfelt as it is hilarious in dealing with subject matter the buddy cop formula rarely, if ever, touches.

An homage to the subgenre’s glory days that pays tribute to everything from Miami Vice to Bad Boys, Audunn Blöndal plays badass detective Bussi, who shoots the bad guys first and asks questions much later. However, when he’s assigned a new partner that’s openly pansexual, sparks fly in more ways than one as the rugged cop questions his own sexuality when he begins to experience feelings for Egill Einarsson’s Hordur Bess.

On top of that, the duo is tracking down a team of bank robbers led by a psychopathic killer, so there’s a lot going on in Cop Secret. To add yet another interesting wrinkle, it marks the feature directorial debut of Hannes Þór Halldórsson, a professional soccer player who saved a penalty from none other than Lionel Messi during Iceland’s first-ever game at a World Cup in 2018.

Suffice to say the buzz around Cop Secret is strong, and as per Variety, it’s already been acquired for distribution in Germany, Spain, Japan and Korea, with many more territories to follow.