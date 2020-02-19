Red Hulk Reportedly Set To Appear In Upcoming MCU Project

The Incredible Hulk has become one of the most popular characters in the MCU, and fans everywhere can’t get enough of the big green smash machine. But now it seems he won’t be the only individual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that you wouldn’t want to get angry. And that’s because according to recent reports, a Red Hulk appearance is in the works at Marvel Studios.

The news of this alleged endeavor was reported by MCU Cosmic (though We Got This Covered already told you about this months ago), who claim that Red Hulk is indeed slated for a role in a future Marvel project. There are no details on which movie or TV show that will end up being, but it definitely sounds like he’s on the way.

For those who don’t know, Red Hulk’s origins have to do with a certain character who’ll soon be making his fifth appearance in the MCU. Thaddeus Ross, who made his debut in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and was last seen attending Tony Stark’s funeral in the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame, will be returning in Black Widow.

In the comics, Ross takes a serum and becomes a crimson version of Bruce Banner’s jade alter ego. His big screen debut could very well be the same from the comics, too, given how we’ve seen him experimenting with the Super Soldier serum back in The Incredible Hulk, and there’s also been speculation that he could become the Red Hulk in his next big screen appearance.

There’s also a chance that he could show up in a post-credits scene in Black Widow. Though if William Hurt’s character doesn’t grow to monstrous proportions in that film, it’s thought that we’ll see the debut of the massive Marvel character in the She-Hulk series set for Disney+.

Red Hulk has been rumored to appear for some time now in the MCU but has still yet to make his debut. Whatever project they decide to bring him into the fold with though, it’ll surely be one that fans won’t want to miss. And in the meantime, you may want to keep your eyes peeled in Black Widow, as it could plant some seeds for this in its post-credits scene.