Red Notice Director Addresses Potential Dodgeball Sequel

Having originally started out in comedy, Rawson Marshall Thurber has now become the writer and director of big budget action blockbusters, and it’s all down to being welcomed by Dwayne Johnson into the Seven Bucks inner circle.

Thurber penned and helmed Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and We’re the Millers before first teaming up with The Rock on odd couple espionage adventure Central Intelligence. He then reunited with Johnson for the middling Die Hard ripoff Skyscraper, with the duo’s latest collaboration Red Notice coming to Netflix on Friday.

Dodgeball was Thurber’s breakthrough feature, winning strong reviews from critics and earning $168 million at the box office on a $20 million budget, delivering a slew of quotable lines in the process. A sequel was rumored to be in active development back in 2013, but that’s about as far as things got.

However, during a recent interview with Deadline, the filmmaker admitted that while he’d never considered Dodgeball as anything more than a one-and-done effort, he isn’t completely discounting the idea.

“You know what — never say never. I never thought about Dodgeball as a series, but that actually might be fun. I’m really proud of Dodgeball — it’s my first film and something people still really like it seems. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe.”

That’s hardly a vote of confidence in audiences getting the chance to dodge, dip, dive, duck, and dodge again, but maybe somebody will step forward with the funding one day to make a Dodgeball sequel happen.