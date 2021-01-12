New Red Notice Photos Tease Ryan Reynolds’ Next Netflix Movie

Dwayne Johnson has been known by many names throughout his career including The Rock, The Brahma Bull, The Great One, The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment, The People’s Champion and Franchise Viagra to list just a few, while his mom calls him Dewey. However, it would be fair to say that Uncle Handsome is definitely the strangest one yet.

That’s what the 48 year-old referred to himself as in the opening moments of Netflix’s recent trailer, though, which hyped up the streaming service’s incredible upcoming slate of original movies set to debut throughout 2021. And as the company’s most expensive project yet with three of the biggest names in Hollywood playing the lead roles, it wasn’t surprising that the footage opened and closed with a showcase for Red Notice.

Dodgeball, Central Intelligence and Skyscraper director Rawson Marshall Thurber helms the globetrotting action comedy, with Johnson producing and playing the lead role. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot lend support in the $150 million blockbuster, and the sneak peek gave some brief glimpses of what the movie has in store.

Several new images have now been released – taking the form of screenshots pulled from the footage – and one of them features the standard ‘running away from an explosion’ moment glimpsed in the promo, as you can see below.

Netflix have a huge number of high profile titles arriving over the next twelve months, but you can already tell that Red Notice is being positioned as the crown jewel. Having the A-list trio open and close the sizzle reel lets audiences know that the movie is a big deal, and here’s hoping that it lives up to the hype while also maximizing the star wattage of the cast whenever it ends up hitting the platform.