Red Notice’s Ryan Reynolds Crashes Antiques Roadshow To Promote Film, Fans Go Nuts

You can’t say Ryan Reynolds isn’t a unique marketer, with his latest golden Easter Egg crashing the PBS staple Antiques Roadshow to promote his latest movie, the Netflix action hit Red Notice.

It’s a fairly humorous gag, especially if you’ve seen the film, with the video being posted to both the official Antiques Roadshow Twitter and Reynolds’ Instagram.

In case you’re not familiar with the film, the MacGuffins that drive the plot forward in the story revolve around three legendary bejeweled decorative eggs that were wedding gifts from Marcus Antonius to his beloved Egyptian queen Cleopatra 2,000 years ago.

In the film, multiple expert thieves—including Ryan Reynolds’ Nolan Booth and Gal Gadot’s The Bishop—are vying to collect all three, including a storied third egg that was lost to time, for an exorbitant sum offered by an Egyptian billionaire buyer. Along the way, Dwayne Johnson’s John Hartley is pulled along for the ride, seemingly to clear his name after his career as an Interpol agent is put in jeopardy when he is the victim of an apparent setup.

The fourth-wall-breaking segment on Antiques Roadshow was a nod that fans of the film seemed to really appreciate, not least of all for its fairly wholesome approach.

This is the most glorious and wholesome advertisement for Antiques Roadshow that I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/NhuwNMnVDQ — here for the 🫖 (@gingyelizabeth6) November 15, 2021

Speaking of breaking the fourth wall, many were drooling at the crossover possibilities for perhaps Reynolds’ Deadpool someday making an appearance on the show.

Deadpool is a big fan of the Antiques Roadshow. 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/VFP4aPMv9b — Dwayne Walton (@23dwayne) November 15, 2021

Some of our neighbors across the pond in the U.K. were simply blown away there is an American version of the show.

😂 and wow I didn’t realise that Antiques Roadshow was a thing in the US. Grew up in the 80’s watching it with my grandparents in the UK — Robert McGovern (@tarasis) November 16, 2021

And one man’s dapper outfit in the background stole the show for some.

This is the real star of that clip 🌟 pic.twitter.com/p5nPVQE88R — ☘️ ℜó༏𝕤íກ ☘️ (@IrishCreamsicle) November 16, 2021

Have you seen Netflix’s Red Notice? Tell us your favorite part in the comments below.