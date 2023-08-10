‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ earns its crown by debuting to a princely Rotten Tomatoes score

What if the President’s son fell in love with a British prince? That’s the premise of a new rom-com that’s getting great reviews ahead of its release on Prime Video. Red, White & Royal Blue — based on the popular novel by Casey McQuiston — stars Taylor Zakhar Perez as the First Son and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry.

The movie currently sits at an impressive 83% on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its release, not bad for a straight to Prime movie that’s not getting a theatrical release. It also looks absolutely charming, check out the trailer below.

So what are the critics saying? Variety said the movie shows that “queer romances can be every bit as corny as their hetero counterparts.” The New York Times said the movie’s “Like a corgi back-flipping over a bathtub of champagne,” and that it “starts with a giddy premise and has the derring-do to succeed.”

The Radio Times said “Red, White & Royal Blue truly is the sexy gay romcom we’ve been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see more of this loved-up pair in a potential sequel.”

Here’s a fun one from The Daily Beast: “At last, we gay people are allowed to be boring, have absolutely no chemistry with our romantic co-leads, and exist as walking archetypes… Now, gays can just be cockamamie and utterly vacuous. Equality is here!”

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of a gay rom-com was a non-starter, but here we are! Life moves fast. Red, White & Royal Blue will be available to stream on August 11. Depending on where you live, it might be available right now.