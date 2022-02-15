Release dates set for ‘A Quiet Place 3,’ franchise spinoff movie

A Quiet Place Part II broke records for cinema during the COVID-19 pandemic when it premiered last year, and now Paramount Pictures and John Krasinski have announced when we will get A Quiet Place 3 and a new franchise story.

As reported by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter earlier today, the movie studio and the director and star of A Quiet Place and its recent sequel announced the third sequel for 2025 and the effort from Pig director Michael Sarnoski for 2023 during an investor presentation, though little is known about his contribution to the franchise so far.

The films in this series take place in a world where monstrous aliens who are blind and depend on sight to track their prey dominate the societies they have ruined. Krasinski came up with the initial idea for the franchise, which has grossed over $500 million.

It is unknown if Krasinski or co-stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, or Noah Jupe will return. At one point, director Jeff Nichols of Loving fame was set to helm A Quiet Place 3 but exited the project. Krasinski directed the first two installments of the franchise.