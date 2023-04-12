‘Renfield’ being dubbed the ‘John Wick’ of vampire horrors puts a stake through the heart of its competition

The ever-present excitement trend for vampire horrors is at an all-time high with supernatural horror-comedy Renfield officially releasing in theaters this week. But before the much-anticipated Nic Cage vehicle sinks its teeth into audiences across the country, early screenings have allowed special moviegoers to witness an otherworldly extravaganza that promises to deliver a campy, yet completely enjoyable cinematic experience.

In fact, these early screenings have painted the film in such a positive light that several film fanatics have already declared that Renfield is going to simply be “John Wick for vampire nerds.” In simpler terms, however, Renfield receiving comparisons to the John Wick franchise proves that the upcoming horror flick is an absolute treat for all those that soak up the authenticity of the genre.

Renfield is gonna be John Wick for vampire nerds — chels (@chelssMichellee) April 11, 2023

Of course, that’s not to say that the supernatural horror hasn’t already received its fair share of criticism — with a collection of no-nonsense critics describing the movie as “very dumb” and “anemic.” Interestingly enough, the majority of critics have decided that Nicolas Cage is the brightest aspect of the movie — insisting that without him, Renfield wouldn’t have “its teeth” at all.

And yet, with Nic Cage’s Count Dracula being compared to the extremely calculated John Wick, it feels almost necessary to state that other horror content releasing in the spring months might experience a stake through the heart and find it difficult to compete with Renfield’s star power.

Renfield is set to take a bite out of theaters this Friday, April 14.