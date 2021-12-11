Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is reportedly still on track to resume production early next year, despite reports swirling around star Letitia Wright’s alleged stance on vaccines caused hiccups in production.

Wright plays Shuri in the film, the tech-savvy sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa. After Boseman’s untimely and tragic passing from colon cancer in 2020, which he famously kept secret for years while working in a number of film projects, Shuri will take up the mantle of the main character in the sequel to 2018’s smash hit Black Panther.

However, Wright sustained an injury while on set back in August. She has been recovering in London ever since, and during her habilitation, the production for the Marvel sequel halted last month and will resume early next year.

But CDC travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and a rumor that Wright was not vaccinated raised questions about whether she would be able to make it back stateside to finish up filming the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Wright has is confirmed to return to the production in Atlanta in late January. The news somewhat throws into question the long-held rumor that Wright was against vaccines, despite repeatedly stating publicly she is not.

Wright came under fire late last year for sharing a video on Twitter questioning vaccine safety, causing a rally from many fans to flare up once in a while advocating for Wright’s replacement. The latest call for Wright’s replacement as Shuri came Thursday amid a rumor that the actor didn’t want to continue being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to vaccine mandates by Disney in future productions.

Should Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s production go off without a hitch from here on out, the movie should be hitting theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.