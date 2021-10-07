Resident Evil Fans Freaking Out Over First Trailer For This Year’s Reboot
The trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City dropped today, and everyone is ready to pack up and expose the Umbrella Corporation—sort of. The upcoming film is a reboot and adaptation of the first two Capcom Resident Evil games, and as the trailer shows, not everyone believes that something is lurking in the shadows.
The preview sees Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, who just can’t believe everything Claire is trying to tell him; until a video shares that she’s not the only one who has a story. As previous films and video games show, people are getting ‘sick’ and becoming zombies as a result of the T-Virus. The stakes are high, survival isn’t guaranteed, and it looks like it’s going to be a brutal fight to live in Welcome To Raccoon City.
Fans have a lot to say about the trailer, from the storyline to the song choice and even the graphics. Here’s what the reaction to Welcome To Raccoon City looks like on Twitter.
This fan says not to be blinded by one bad thing and to be excited that this looks way more exciting than what we’ve seen before.
Some viewers are just wowed by the song choice for the trailer.
This fan is already planning to avoid bathroom breaks when they see the movie; they don’t want to miss a second!
Some are a little spooked by the trailer, which is likely what they were hoping for.
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Even with creative liberties, some say the trailer looks more faithful to the video game than ever before.
This fan is all over the place about the trailer, and they’re not alone. Many viewers have a lot to say about all that the trailer showcased, but they’re still looking forward to the movie experience.
The explosions!
Finally, one user notes that story changes are bound to happen, but they’re excited about the movie anyway. It’ll be an experience, that’s for sure.
Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24th.