Resident Evil Fans Freaking Out Over First Trailer For This Year’s Reboot

The trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City dropped today, and everyone is ready to pack up and expose the Umbrella Corporation—sort of. The upcoming film is a reboot and adaptation of the first two Capcom Resident Evil games, and as the trailer shows, not everyone believes that something is lurking in the shadows.

The preview sees Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, who just can’t believe everything Claire is trying to tell him; until a video shares that she’s not the only one who has a story. As previous films and video games show, people are getting ‘sick’ and becoming zombies as a result of the T-Virus. The stakes are high, survival isn’t guaranteed, and it looks like it’s going to be a brutal fight to live in Welcome To Raccoon City.

Fans have a lot to say about the trailer, from the storyline to the song choice and even the graphics. Here’s what the reaction to Welcome To Raccoon City looks like on Twitter.

Concerning the #residentevil trailer that dropped, try to remember not to let the one bad thing blind you to all the good. This is way more exciting than what we got with the previous movie lines. I look forward to it. — Bloody Axe-ton10_61 (@Axton10_61) October 7, 2021

This fan says not to be blinded by one bad thing and to be excited that this looks way more exciting than what we’ve seen before.

Some viewers are just wowed by the song choice for the trailer.

Anjir. The trailer is lit. If resident evil takes 2 hours. Then…. I dont think i wanna bring any drink inside cinema cos… Hahahaha i dont wanna go to the toilet and skip even a lil bit or some scene cos all looks lit.. #ResidentEvil #ResidentEvilMovie — Bakayar0 (@Bonkersoof) October 7, 2021

This fan is already planning to avoid bathroom breaks when they see the movie; they don’t want to miss a second!

the resident evil trailer… anyone else a little bit spooked — sofia (@61pcys) October 7, 2021

Some are a little spooked by the trailer, which is likely what they were hoping for.

FIIINNNAAAALLLYYY! A Proper #ResidentEvil Movie 😀

Loom like a couple of creative liberties based on this trailer but so much more loyal to the games than the previous ones! I'm excited to see this 💀🤘#ResidentEvilWelcometoRaccoonCity https://t.co/B8JXBWhcRO — Geek-Dom (@GeekDom78) October 7, 2021

Even with creative liberties, some say the trailer looks more faithful to the video game than ever before.

New Resident Evil looks so camp and stupid and the CGI in the trailer is shit and the trailer song is hilarious there is no way I am missing out on this it's gonna be a blast — Fabian (@__Fathm) October 7, 2021

This fan is all over the place about the trailer, and they’re not alone. Many viewers have a lot to say about all that the trailer showcased, but they’re still looking forward to the movie experience.

There are so many explosions in the trailer for Resident Evil that you'd think Umbrella was owned by Mister Torgue. And I am here for all of it. @DuvalMagic — Jason Keisler (@thejasonkeisler) October 7, 2021

The explosions!

The story changes in the Resident Evil film compared to the games are inevitable, but honestly, that trailer looks like everything I’ve ever wanted from an RE movie! 👏👏👏 #ItchyTasty — Chris 🎬 (@ChrisCarpineti) October 7, 2021

Finally, one user notes that story changes are bound to happen, but they’re excited about the movie anyway. It’ll be an experience, that’s for sure.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City hits theaters on November 24th.