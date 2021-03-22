New Resident Evil Movie Promo Photo Teases A Return To Raccoon City

Resident Evil fans will be making yet another trip to one of the franchise’s most iconic locations in the not-too-distant future.

No, we’re not talking about a next-gen remake of the original game’s Spencer Mansion (though how cool would that be?) but rather, Sony Pictures’ upcoming film. Billed as a much more loyal adaptation of Capcom’s source material than Paul W.S. Anderson’s action-packed six-part epic (with a small side of horror), this year’s reboot places not a well-known actor in the spotlight but rather, a well-known setting. Besides Ozwell E. Spencer’s aforementioned abode, Raccoon City is infamous as being the testing ground for Umbrella’s heinous experiments and, coincidentally, is where most of the series’ most popular heroes hail from.

Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, Albert Wesker, William Birkin… they’ll all be present and accounted for in director Johannes Roberts’ take on Resident Evil and what’s been confirmed today to carry the fitting subtitle, Welcome to Raccoon City. Check out the teaser image announcing the new moniker down below:

New Resident Evil Movie Photo Teases A Return To Raccoon City 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A treat, no doubt, but not exactly the debut trailer many had perhaps been hoping to see. With just several months to go until Capcom’s finest makes its long-awaited return to the big screen, fans are expecting to catch their first glimpse of the video game flick sooner rather than later, but it would seem some patience is still required.

Nevertheless, there’s plenty to tide folks over until September rolls around, not least Resident Evil Village. The eighth mainline installment arrives on May 7th for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC and promises to bring a satisfying end to protagonist Ethan Winters’ story. If you haven’t already, check out the latest gameplay over here.