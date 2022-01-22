‘Resident evil’ vs ‘underworld’: Who would win?

The 2000s was the home of iconic horror franchises and two of those belong to cinema’s favorite leading ladies; the leather-clad vampire Selene, played by Kate Beckinsale and the zombie-fighting-superhuman Alice played by Milla Jovovich.

Both series, Underworld and Resident Evil, dominated the cinemas for most of the 00s, filled with action, horror, gore and of course epic fight scenes, so who would win in a fight between the reigning queens of action horror?

First of all, there is Kate Beckinsale’s Selene, an immortal vampire with immense combat skills, vampiric powers and a body count of monsters that spans over centuries.

Then comes Alice, played by Milla Jovovich, who is not immortal but instead a clone that wields superhuman strength thanks to the T-virus. She is an experienced combat fighter and imbued with psionic powers thanks to her infection.

As it stands both ladies are as tough as each other and could stand their own in a fight. However, with a combined 10 movies between them, both ladies go through a plethora of journeys making them stronger than ever by the end.

If we pitted the first film versions of Selene and Alice against each other then Selene comes out on top, perhaps even in the sequels as well.

But by Resident Evil: Extinction, Alice has grown both in power and strength and therefore could easily eliminate Selene in the blink of an eye.

It isn’t until Underworld: Blood Wars that Selene has any sort of power boost, and though she is never one to back down from a fight, fans know that Selene is a planner and would need to plan out her attack should she have a chance of defeating a powered-up Alice.

However, after six movies, we have learned that Alice is not one to go quietly nor give up, plus she has an entourage of clones at her disposal that would gladly give their life in a fight. Not to mention that Alice can make bullets out of coins for her shotguns, has survived at least two plane crashes and two atomic bombs and fought many nightmarish monsters coming out on top, always.

Selene, though boasting a century of skills, is a one-woman army and would easily be overwhelmed in a fight should Alice bring her fellow clones.

Lastly, there is the aspect of the day vs night, Alice can fight wherever and whenever, whereas Selene is unable to do so until the end of Evolution, giving Alice an advantage above the immortal vampire.

So who would win?

Well, it’s a matter of circumstance, if it came down to skill alone it would be Selene as she has the most experience in kicking ass; like, we are talking centuries of experience and she always wields her trusty berettas. Plus she knows how to behead powerful foes in an easy swipe of the blade.

However, once we introduce powers, then it’s all over for Selene as she would have nothing on Alice and her powers, and not to mention her army of clones. Though, we know she would definitely put up a good fight.

So if we add it all up Alice comes out as the ultimate survivor and fighter, wiping the floor with poor old Selene. Let us know in the comments who you would put your money on.