Watch: First Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Teaser Brings The Scares

It’s official, the new trailer for the upcoming Resident: Welcome to Raccoon City movie is coming out tomorrow, Thursday, October 7th, according to the official Resident Evil Twitter account.

The post also offered a teaser with some of the ghouls we can expect to find in the movie, including a zombie dog. Check out the post below:

🚨 24 hours until we get to Raccoon City… 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️#ResidentEvil: #WelcomeToRaccoonCity exclusively in movie theaters November 24. pic.twitter.com/Ry4bxuG6cR — Resident Evil (@ResidentEvil) October 6, 2021

Set to completely reboot the cinematic Resident Evil franchise, the film is being touted as a return to the roots of the videogame source material, being marketing as a horror film rather than an over-the-top action film like its predecessors.

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts and starring Tom Hopper as Chris Redfield and Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, the film takes to Raccoon City’s Spencer Mansion in 1998 as an origin tale for the beloved zombie survival horror series, a setting and apparent plot that closely aligns with the original 1996 PlayStation video game.

The film also stars other members of the special forces S.T.A.R.S. team and other fan-favorite characters, including Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy, Neal McDonough as William Birkin and Donal Logue as Chief Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Images 1 of 6

Click to skip







Chris and Jill

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The previous cinematic adaptations of the Resident Evil franchise reigned in theaters from 2002 to 2016 and starred Milla Jovovich as Alice, a character invented for the movies. Those films played it fast and loose when it came to the plot and tone of the video game source material, often opting for over-the-top action set pieces rather than proper horror. Despite most if not all of those films being critically panned, they raked in big bucks, becoming one of the highest-grossing video-game-based film series of all time and garnering six installments.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will hopefully change course from the previous films and return to its horror roots as promised when it comes to theaters on November 24th, 2021.