The cinematic interpretation of Capcom’s popular Resident Evil series is finally getting a reboot.

Fans were granted their first look at several favorite characters last week, including Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy, and Albert Wesker. A new image revealed by Fandango (H/T, Bloody Disgusting) spotlights another popular duo, finally giving eager fans a glimpse of the on-screen versions of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine.

Devotees of the video game series have long viewed the Milla Jovovich-helmed live-action films as a distant cousin to their source material, given their loose narrative connection. While the action films do feature several favorite characters, including Claire and Chris Redfield, interpretations of these characters were seen as loose at best.

This year’s reboot looks primed to finally deliver a version of the Resident Evil story that is far more true to the original games, the first of which was released all the way back in 1996. The series has remained a staple of the horror genre thanks to its memorable villains, creative and menacing monsters, and genuinely relatable characters.

Chris and Jill, members of the S.T.A.R.S team that first encountered the undead, are two major reasons why fans continue to return to the Resident Evil series. The original game focuses on this gun-toting duo as they try to solve the mystery unfolding in a remote Ohio town called Raccoon City. The pair ultimately becomes trapped in a creepy mansion on the outskirts of town, forcing players to solve puzzles and fight rotting monsters in a thrilling bid for survival.

The new look at Sony’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City tease a far more recognizable version of leading man Chris, who will be played by Robbie Amell of The Tomorrow People fame. Filmmakers are deviating a bit from the original game’s whitewashed cast by adding Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, who looks poised to modernize the character flawlessly for a fresh audience.

The images also add in several other recognizable members of S.T.A.R.S. Brad Vickers, the jumpy helicopter pilot, will be played by Nathan Dales, a Canadian actor known for his work on the Letterkenny television series. Albert Wesker, head of the S.T.A.R.S team and eventual big-bad, is also present and played by Tom Hopper. Hopper’s star has been on the rise in recent years, between his appearance—albeit brief—in season 7 of Game of Thrones and his starring role in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens in theaters on November 24th.