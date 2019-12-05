“Let the final battle… begin!” So says Emperor Palpatine in this thrilling new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV spot. At this stage, many fans will have probably stopped watching the promos so as to try going into the movie somewhat cold in a couple of weeks, but those of us still avidly keeping track of each new teaser now have this one to enjoy.

The 30-second trail promises our heroes being there for each other as well as the Resistance going on the offensive. The first clip featured showcases the Millennium Falcon in a jungle environment, with the gang having just exited it. Rey tells Finn that “it’s too dangerous. I need to go alone.” The former Stromtrooper isn’t having any of it though and responds: “We’re all in this. Til the end.” This seems to soften Rey as she then shares a smile with him.

Following through with this theme, the preview then cuts to Finn and Poe in the middle of a rousing speech to their allies in the Resistance. “We’ve got friends out there,” says the pilot, as clips of Lando Calrissian, Leia and Rey and the rest appear. “Good people who’ll fight if we lead them.”

Finn concludes by adding: “They’ve taken enough from us. Now we take the war to them.” So, get ready for the grand climax to the fight between the First Order and the Resistance. And, not just that, but also likely a final confrontation with Darth Sidious and the end of the evil that’s plagued the galaxy for decades.

All in all, this is a great trailer for demonstrating where Finn’s at in TROS. After his initial switch to the light in The Force Awakens and then his growing understanding of heroism in The Last Jedi, he’s clearly completed his evolution by this point and is ready to inspire the troops and do the right thing.

Speaking of which, the final battle begins – and ends – when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas on December 20th.