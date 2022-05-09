Return to Pandora with stunning ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ images

James Cameron doesn't do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does because James Cameron is James Cameron!

When it was first announced that the first teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was coming attached to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was only a matter of time before the footage was uploaded online for the world to see.

Based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster’s mind-blowing opening weekend haul of $450 million, Disney must have decided that enough people had seen Sam Raimi’s sequel to justify uploading the Avatar 2 footage, even if it doesn’t play anywhere near as well on a computer or phone screen.

Having spent the last 13 years painstakingly crafting the follow-up to a revolutionary technical marvel that’s become the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema on two occasions after reclaiming its crown from Avengers: Endgame, it would be an understatement to say that The Way of Water comes bearing massive pressure.

However, James Cameron has made a career out of proving his detractors wrong, and don’t bet against him doing it again. Following the release of the teaser, a batch of fresh Avatar 2 images have now arrived for your perusal, which you can check out below.

Plot details remain largely under wraps, but it’s obvious that family will be the driving theme of the second installment. The underwater motion capture looks incredible, and we’ve barely even seen a glimpse of what Cameron has under his sleeve.

Could Avatar: The Way of Water become the industry’s first-ever $3 billion hit? It sounds fanciful, but we definitely can’t bet against it with any degree of certainty.