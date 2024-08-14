Review: Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot!’ gives Awkwafina and John Cena loads of ‘The Purge’-inspired fun

What if The Purge was a buddy comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena? That’s the deranged question Prime Video tries to answer in Jackpot!.

Jackpot! imagines a future where the economic crisis and wealth divide became so unmanageable that the California government has decided to turn the lottery into a bloody game. One morning each month, a lucky winner of a multimillion dollar prize is announced. The catch? The first person who kills the winner before sundown may claim the reward for themselves. Of course, that unleashes chaos in the streets, as everyone is desperate to win big and escape the horrors of poverty. As for the winner, AKA the Jackpot, they have to fight for their life until the clock runs down and they can finally grab their check.

Set in 2030, Jackpot! follows Awkwafina as Katie, who just returned to Hollywood to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. Katie spent a few years caring for her terminally ill mother, and was unaware of the Grand Lottery before it became the most valuable Jackpot in history. To survive, she joins forces with Noel (Cena), a bodyguard specializing in protecting Jackpots in exchange for a part of their gains.

Hollywood is no stranger to the idea of future elites pushing the needy masses against themselves to extinguish the flame of revolution, from Rollerball to The Hunger Games. However, Jackpot! stands apart by placing the dystopia right around the corner. That means the version of California where the movie unfolds is not so different from today’s. There’s a growing mass of homeless people occupying the sidewalks, rent has skyrocketed to the point where people must subject themselves to unhealthy living conditions, and billionaires keep increasing their gains while the rest of the world falls apart.

The fact Jackpot!’s dystopia hits so close to home is one of the movie’s most inspired decisions, as it allows the audience to sympathize with the despair that has taken over the murderous mobs running after lottery winners. From its opening scene, the movie forces everyone to question if they would also be throwing knives at another human being if it was a legal way to stop every day’s hustle for good.

The proximity of the movie’s dystopia to the real world also imbues the absurdity of its core concept with new meaning. If Jackpot! was set in a futuristic setting, the contagious money madness could be seen as a characteristic of a different culture. Instead, the unstoppable rat race onscreen reflects everyone’s life to some extent. So, the fact it’s so easy to understand Jackpot!’s unhinged world allows Awkwafina and Cena to unleash an unstoppable barrage of jokes about how twisted real life is, as the Grand Lottery’s deadly stakes feel just like a natural evolution of the current state of affairs.

The self-referential humor of Jackpot! goes beyond the economic crisis and also extends to its two lead actors. Awkwafina and Cena slyly poke fun at their looks and their careers in Hollywood, which adds a meta layer that is delicious to unpack, and disarms the audience into going with the flow and enjoying the thrill ride. Yes, a world that could birth the Grand Lottery may be anxiety-inducing, but comedy is a great medicine to deal with humanity’s slow and steady march towards extinction.

Jackpot! works as well as it does largely due to Awkwafina and Cena. Awkwafina’s mastery of comedic timing allows her to spill punchline after punchline without the need to catch a breath, all while keeping a straight face. As for Cena, his bulky body might be built for beating down baddies, but his skills are best used when he plays a funny action man – Pacemaker proves it.

In Jackpot!, Awkwafina stretches some new muscles by joining the action directly, something she’s not used to doing. As for Cena, his character is the kindest man amidst the apocalypse, treating everyone as best as he can while kicking some serious ass. Prime Video’s latest release allows its stars the latitude to show sides of themselves that don’t usually come up. This ought to please longtime fans of this duo of uniquely reliable stars.

Of course, Awkwafina and Cena are not alone. As announced in every poster and trailer, Simu Liu is also part of the project, playing a cold and methodical bodyguard who competes with Noel for the Jackpot protection fee. Plus, since the whole concept revolves around angry mobs chasing Awkwafina, Jackpot! has the perfect template for a slew of comedians in cameo and supporting roles. There is even a surprise celebrity playing themselves with the same self-deprecating energy from which the movie is made.

While Jackpot!’s R-rating allows it to lean hard into ultraviolence, it’s far from a gorefest, and the use of blood and guts is quite limited. Still, without worrying about what they can or can’t do to fit a specific age rating, director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Spy) conjures set pieces that are both hilarious and extremely well-choreographed. Sometimes, we discover a new source of joy, one that fills a tiny void in our souls that we didn’t even know existed. The image of Cena using Awkwafina as a makeshift weapon is one such blessing.

The movie also profits from a clear set of rules defined right at the beginning. During the Grand Lottery, no guns or bullets are allowed. Furthermore, a drone follows the winners, broadcasting their location every 14 minutes. These two elements are cohesively used for the entire runtime of Jackpot! to give writer Rob Yescombe the excuse he needs to introduce unexpected twists to the story.

That said, your mileage ight vary depending on how much you embrace its silliness. Even with a serious subtext supporting Jackpot!, at the end of the day, this is a nonsensical movie that wears its frivolousness with pride. We are talking about a grannies with knives, gangs of yoga moms kind of nonsense, which might not be for everyone’s taste. Still, those able to vibe at the same frequency as Jackpot! will have one heck of a good time.

If there’s one universal complaint we can make about Jackpot!, is its lack of theatrical release. This is a high-quality movie filled with electrifying moments that would be better enjoyed on the silver screen. Furthermore, the comedy of Jackpot! hinges on the audience’s ability to laugh at their own tragedy, which is an experience better enjoyed in a room filled with strangers, all laughing at the same stupid things. The streaming game demands direct-to-home releases, but Jackpot! is one of those movies that would benefit from a couple of weeks in theaters.

