Rewatch ‘Scream’ with Facebook Messenger for an immersive interaction

The official social media accounts for Scream are feeling festive this holiday season, and celebrating with #12ScreamsForTheHolidays. Each day, the Scream platforms will share exciting news, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and stellar announcements regarding the history and the future of one of the most iconic slasher franchises of all-time.

From a 4DX film experience to the announcement of a special fan event when Scream premieres next month, fans are keeping up with Ghostface on Twitter and Facebook to see what they’ve got for us next. It’s a frighteningly good time!

Today, on day eight of 12ScreamsForTheHolidays, an interactive experience was shared with fans to commemorate 25 years of Scream. MovieMate gives fans the opportunity to rewatch their favorite slasher film with a messenger conversation full of behind-the-scenes content and facts about the making of the original.

MovieMate is made possible by Facebook Messenger, and you can find out more about the experience below, which sees Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox inviting fans to rewatch the film, or see it for the first time, and guess who the killer is.

On Day 8 of #12ScreamsForTheHolidays, we go back to the original and celebrate its 25th anniversary. Prepare yourself for the new #ScreamMovie by watching the original Scream 🍿 with MovieMate. #Scream25



Begin the experience on @messenger: https://t.co/pawNYzwsut pic.twitter.com/1GZAqqn7cf — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 20, 2021

Ghostface returns to Woodsboro in new Dolby 'Scream' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For us, Scream is one of those films we wish we could watch for the first time all over again. The next best thing is finding out new information and finding undiscovered content. Are you a massive Scream fan? Are you rewatching the movie with MovieMate this holiday season? Let’s talk about it, and don’t forget — Scream hits theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.