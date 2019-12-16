We can finally say that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives this very week, so as fans gear up to watch the eagerly anticipated Episode IX, Disney/Lucasfilm is making one last promotional push to ensure its opening weekend is as record-breaking as possible. Case in point, this new Chinese poster for the movie, which once again puts a certain moment front and center that’s been a key part of the film’s marketing campaign.

The moment in question is what’s no doubt a climactic battle between Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, fighting to the death with their lightsabers on the wreckage of the Death Star II. Of course, the scene’s been featured in many of the trailers and also a couple of previous posters, which isn’t a surprise as it’s big on symbolism, representing the conclusion of the rivalry between the pair that’s run through the Sequel Trilogy and also the continuing battle between the light and dark sides of the Force. A battle which is apparently about to come to an end with this, the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Fans have a lot of questions concerning the Rey/Kylo dynamic heading into Rise. For one, the trailers have teased “Dark Rey” – so does this mean the heroine will be, even briefly, tempted over to the Sith side? Also, after two movies of conflicted evil, will Kylo finally redeem himself by the end of the trilogy, or go out as a villain? And how exactly do the pair fit into the machinations of Emperor Palpatine, who’s set to return in the film with another attempt to establish his stranglehold on the galaxy?

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a few more days for those answers, but one thing’s for sure: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will change the saga forever, and you can catch it in cinemas from this Friday, December 20th.