Rian Johnson has some unusual but entirely welcome ideas for expanding the ‘Knives Out’ universe

After an explosive, well-deserved rise to franchise status, it looks like the only way is up for Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out series of films; indeed, with Glass Onion set to make us fall in love with Benoit Blanc all over again, and a third film having long since been confirmed to follow, who knows what could be in store for the whodunit series over the next decade?

Johnson has something of an answer to that; namely, just about everything. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly the directorial and script mastermind behind Knives Out and Glass Onion took the opportunity to let everyone know that he’d very much welcome Benoit Blanc’s appearance on the box of of board game.

“Come on, approach me, please. I’m shouting it from the rooftops; let’s make some games. A friend of ours collects board games, and there’s a Murder She Wrote game, and I remember playing a 21 Baker Street game. Anyway, yes, the answer is yes, yes, a thousand times, yes, please.”

“When we wrapped production on The Last Jedi in London, the very last night out that we had was we went to see The Mousetrap, It was such a joy. It was such a pleasure. I love theater, and the notion of crafting a mystery for the stage seems incredibly intriguing.

He was just as happy to divulge his fantasy about one day bringing Knives Out to live audiences as a stage play, also citing his fondness for legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie, whose murder mystery play The Mousetrap has been running at London’s West End theater since 1952.

The same can’t quite be said for the other big player of the Knives Out franchise; Daniel Craig, the talent behind the charismatic gumshoe Benoit Blanc, isn’t completely sold on the idea of a stage play, but admitted that if anyone could convince him, it would be Johnson.

“No, I don’t think [I’d do it], Who knows? I don’t know. I wouldn’t put anything past Rian. He’s more than capable of writing a stage play. So, I’d take the meeting.”

Whether it’s a theater production, tabletop game, or some other third format that, for all we know, doesn’t exist yet, it’s safe to say that Knives Out will be welcome on just about any medium out there, and it’s due for an especially warm welcome on Dec. 23 when Glass Onion finally lands on its permanent home of Netflix.