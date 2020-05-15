Rob Liefeld Clarifies His Controversial Deadpool 3 Comments

The confusion surrounding Deadpool 3 only continues to grow and recent comments from creator Rob Liefeld certainly aren’t helping matters.

Though Ryan Reynolds is still very much on board to play the Merc With a Mouth, and several key players from Marvel Studios (see: Kevin Feige) have assured us that Wade Wilson won’t fade into obscurity, the character’s creator, Rob Liefeld, recently sent the internet into a tailspin when he claimed that the studio doesn’t have any plans for a threequel. That totally flies in the face of everything we’ve heard from those involved with the project and now, the comic book artist has decided to clear the air.

Speaking to i09, Liefield outlined exactly why he doesn’t think we’ll be seeing Deadpool 3 in the near future – if ever – saying:

“Regardless of whatever inside perspective I may have, what I do know is that until a movie is put on a schedule, it’s not taken seriously,” he said. “And what people don’t like is that I have assessed the schedule for the next, give or take, five years and I don’t see Deadpool on it. [So] I don’t see that it can arrive earlier than that.”

Liefeld can say what he wants, but as MCU Cosmic so rightly points out, the fact that he’s so out of the loop is simply because he’s likely not involved with the film. In fact, the outlet even claims that Liefeld isn’t listed on the production grid for Deadpool 3. That may not mean he’s completely on the outside, but he probably doesn’t have as much involvement with it as he did when the property was at Fox.

Furthermore, as MCU Cosmic also notes, Marvel’s five-year plan is not something that many people are privy to. As the outlet says, even those “who directly work on the films don’t even know what’s being planned beyond official announcements.” So, if those working on these movies don’t even know Feige’s secret plans, then it’s unlikely that Liefeld has seen and “assessed” the schedule.

In all likelihood, there’s probably just some miscommunication going on and that, coupled with the fact that Liefeld may not be as involved as he once was is leading to the confusion about the status of Deadpool 3. But rest assured, it’s definitely in development and Marvel hasn’t forgotten about the Merc with a Mouth.