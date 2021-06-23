Rob Zombie Now In Budapest Scouting The Munsters Locations

Nobody makes horror movies like Rob Zombie. He’ll always be known for the bloodcurdling Firefly trilogy, comprising House of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, and 3 From Hell, but has also given us the Halloween reboots and cult classic 31. But his next project will go a step further into a new realm of blood-soaked terror, as he’s tackling… The Munsters.

Zombie is a huge fan of the classic 60s sitcom, has seen every episode of the original show “at least 17 times”, and named his famous song ‘Dragula’ after their car. But don’t anticipate a simple modernizing of the show, as Zombie’s take – currently known as The Munsters: A Rob Zombie Film – will likely be in line with his idiosyncratic brand of horror – particularly as he’s bringing back the majority of the cast of 3 From Hell.

Now things seem to be moving along, as Zombie is in Budapest scouting locations. He’s highlighted a spooky skeleton statue, sinister-looking castles, and a bust of Bela Lugosi. This all could be a hint that at least part of his movie will be set prior to the Munsters arriving in the United States, perhaps exploring the lengthy backstory of Grandpa, who’s been kicking around Europe since the 1300s (and is, in fact, Count Dracula himself).

We’ve also heard that The Munsters: A Rob Zombie Film may end up premiering on streaming service Peacock, though as yet there’s no official announcement for exactly when it’ll be out.

In addition, while we don’t have a cast list, most expect to see Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dan Roebuck, Richard Brake, and Jorge Garcia in the movie. Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson is also rumored and I think it’s a no-brainer that we’ll see a cameo from Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster and is friends with Zombie.

More on The Munsters: A Rob Zombie Film as we hear it.