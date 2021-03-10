Rob Zombie Reportedly Directing New Munsters Movie, Sheri Moon Zombie To Star

Yes, you read that headline right. According to new intel, cult favorite horror director Rob Zombie is helming a Munsters movie in which he’ll put his unique, R-rated spin on Herman, Lily and the rest of the supernatural brood. Originally created as CBS’s answer to ABC’s The Addams Family, 60s sitcom The Munsters hasn’t really enjoyed the same rich afterlife as the Addams, but maybe that’s about to change with this reboot.

Insider Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse shares that Zombie has been hired to write and direct a Munsters film by Universal. His wife and frequent collaborator Sheri Moon Zombie will play vampire housewife Lily, with another of Zombie’s regular actors, Jeff Daniel Phillips, set to portray her Frankenstein’s Monster-like husband Herman. Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia and Richard Broke have likewise been cast in major roles. And, last but not least, Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, will also be involved in a supporting part.

The Munsters originally ran for two seasons between 1964-66, but there have been a couple of (failed) attempts to modernize the franchise over the past decade. Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller produced comedy-drama Mockingbird Lane in 2012, but it never got past the pilot stage. Then, in 2017, it was announced that Seth Meyers was helming a reboot focusing on the family living in contemporary Brooklyn, though nothing ended up coming of that.

A Rob Zombie take on the clan, though, is easily the wildest concept for a Munsters revival we can think of. That said, Zombie is known to be a huge fan of the original series and has referenced the show a few times in his music career. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the rock star/filmmaker claimed to have seen every episode “at least 17 times”. So maybe he is the most qualified person to relaunch the inhabitants of 1313 Mockingbird Lane for the 2020s.

