Robert Downey Jr. And Dolittle Lead Razzie Nominations With 5 Nods

Ahead of the incoming list of Oscar nominations, revealing the movies and performances that are being labelled the best of the past year, we’ve now first discovered what the worst of 2020 were as the nominations for the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards – AKA the Razzies – are now in, and it’s not looking good for Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle.

There are a few a flicks that were deemed so bad they warranted multiple nods, including Netflix’s The Wrong Missy and Sia’s controversial Music, but Dolittle is the winner – if that’s the right term – with a total of five nominations. The infamous Universal flop that released in cinemas in early 2020 has found itself nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and two more categories that specifically lay into the family film’s leading man. Downey Jr. got a nod for Worst Actor for his turn as the eccentric Victorian physician who can speak to animals and he’s also among the nominees for Worst Screen Combo – which is listed as “Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing ‘Welsh’ Accent.”

All things considered, Dolittle was probably not the strongest choice for RDJ’s first movie after saying goodbye to the MCU. The actor’s decade-long tenure as Iron Man helped reestablish him as one of Hollywood’s most popular and successful leading men, so fans might be bummed to see him being roasted so thoroughly by the Razzies. Still, the tongue-in-cheek awards show frequently takes potshots at major talents who, more often than not, take it in their stride. See Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to his own Razzie win in 2019, for example.

The other small upside for Dolittle is that it can’t go down as badly as Cats. The legendarily awful musical swept last year’s ceremony with six wins. Downey Jr.’s movie only has five nominations so, even if it wins every single one, it’s still not quite as much of a laughing stock as that CGI disaster. Unfortunately for Universal, however, both of these films belong to them.

For the full list of nominations, see below:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone,- 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

Sia – Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Dolittle (Remake)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)

Tell us, who do you think will walk aways victorious(?) from the upcoming Razzie ceremony? Let us know down below.