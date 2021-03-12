Robert Downey Jr. And Dolittle Lead Razzie Nominations With 5 Nods
Ahead of the incoming list of Oscar nominations, revealing the movies and performances that are being labelled the best of the past year, we’ve now first discovered what the worst of 2020 were as the nominations for the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards – AKA the Razzies – are now in, and it’s not looking good for Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle.
There are a few a flicks that were deemed so bad they warranted multiple nods, including Netflix’s The Wrong Missy and Sia’s controversial Music, but Dolittle is the winner – if that’s the right term – with a total of five nominations. The infamous Universal flop that released in cinemas in early 2020 has found itself nominated for Worst Picture, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director for Stephen Gaghan and two more categories that specifically lay into the family film’s leading man. Downey Jr. got a nod for Worst Actor for his turn as the eccentric Victorian physician who can speak to animals and he’s also among the nominees for Worst Screen Combo – which is listed as “Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing ‘Welsh’ Accent.”
All things considered, Dolittle was probably not the strongest choice for RDJ’s first movie after saying goodbye to the MCU. The actor’s decade-long tenure as Iron Man helped reestablish him as one of Hollywood’s most popular and successful leading men, so fans might be bummed to see him being roasted so thoroughly by the Razzies. Still, the tongue-in-cheek awards show frequently takes potshots at major talents who, more often than not, take it in their stride. See Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to his own Razzie win in 2019, for example.
The other small upside for Dolittle is that it can’t go down as badly as Cats. The legendarily awful musical swept last year’s ceremony with six wins. Downey Jr.’s movie only has five nominations so, even if it wins every single one, it’s still not quite as much of a laughing stock as that CGI disaster. Unfortunately for Universal, however, both of these films belong to them.
For the full list of nominations, see below:
WORST PICTURE
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
WORST ACTOR
Robert Downey, Jr.- Dolittle
Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone,- 365 Days
Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween
David Spade – The Wrong Missy
WORST ACTRESS
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl’s The Witches
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm
Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani (Yes, That Really IS Rudy Giuliani!) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween
WORST DIRECTOR
Charles Band – All 3 “Barbie & Kendra” movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
WORST SCREENPLAY
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)
Tell us, who do you think will walk aways victorious(?) from the upcoming Razzie ceremony? Let us know down below.
Source: Deadline
