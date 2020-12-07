Watch: Robert Downey Jr. And Don Cheadle Honor Chadwick Boseman At MTV Awards

The 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards were belatedly held this Sunday, and the ceremony took the time to honor one of the most missed actors that we’ve lost this year. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away a few months ago after a private battle with cancer, was posthumously given the Hero for the Ages award. And to mark the tribute, his Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle paid their respects to him in a moving speech.

“The second you first saw him on screen or had the opportunity to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman,” Downey Jr. began. “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there,” Cheadle continued. “And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people, in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

The actors – who starred opposite Boseman in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – go on to discuss their friend’s “impact as a groundbreaking leading man” and the millions of fans around the world who will remember him for many years to come. You can check out the full tribute for yourself in the video below.

.@RobertDowneyJr and @DonCheadle paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of his Hero for the Ages honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EmE5FcPXUM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

Boseman’s final film appearance will be in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is due to hit Netflix very soon, on December 18th. The movie has received much acclaim already, with praise being heaped on the actor’s supporting performance in the Viola Davis vehicle. It’s expected to make a big dent in next year’s awards season, too, and with any luck, Boseman will get some recognition from the Oscars for his work.

As for Black Panther 2, Marvel put the sequel on hold following the devastating news, but it’s believed that production is due to begin next summer, following director Ryan Coogler reformatting the script in the wake of the leading man’s passing. Whatever happens, Chadwick Boseman‘s impact on the MCU and cinema as a whole will be felt for a long time to come, that’s for sure.