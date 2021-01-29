Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly Wants Iron Man And Deadpool To Interact In MCU

Death has never been permanent in the comic book genre, and that’s become even more true now that the multiverse is in play. Chris Evans recently entered talks to reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while he’s pleaded ignorance on the matter so far, there’s literally infinite timelines and possibilities that he can be plucked from.

As for Robert Downey Jr., while there’s been no official word that he’s on his way back to the MCU as Tony Stark, he’s been linked to almost all of the 25 projects the studio currently has in development. Is the franchise’s marquee name and biggest star on his way back to the world’s most popular brand? The answer is either yes, no or maybe.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would be returning to Star Wars long before The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale aired – that a certain Merc with a Mouth has piqued RDJ’s curiosity. According to our intel, the actor is reportedly a huge fan of both Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds, and the prospect of an irreverent R-rated MCU blockbuster has caught his attention.

While nothing is confirmed yet, our sources have indicated that some interactions between Tony Stark and Wade Wilson can’t be definitively ruled out at this stage, and based on Deadpool‘s love of breaking the fourth wall, it wouldn’t necessarily have to impact the main MCU timeline either.

We’ve seen the foul-mouthed assassin travel back in time to get involved in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and shoot Ryan Reynolds in the head to stop him starring in Green Lantern, so there’s no reason why he couldn’t visit Tony Stark in one of the many potential timelines.