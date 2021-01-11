Robert Downey Jr. And Tom Holland Reportedly Looking For New Movie To Do Together

Having someone like Robert Downey Jr. as a mentor has to be an invaluable resource for Tom Holland, with the veteran star having experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows throughout a career in the industry that’s spanned 50 years and counting, one which took a detour to rock bottom along the way.

Downey Jr. broke out as a teen comedy star, securing his first Academy Award nomination for Chaplin at the age of 27 before spiralling downwards over the next decade, leading to multiple drug-related arrests and stints in rehab. What followed was one of the most startling reinventions of the modern era, as the man many had written off became the most popular and highest-paid movie star on the planet.

Of course, the 24 year-old Holland has already experienced much more success than RDJ had at the same age, but having seen the best and worst of Hollywood, he’s in a unique position to offer advice and life lessons. The duo have collaborated on four movies so far, but their interactions in Avengers: Endgame were minimal and they were never even on set together when the MCU’s Spider-Man voiced a glasses-wearing dog in Dolittle.

Still, they’ve formed a solid friendship and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the two are actively seeking another project to work on together, although he doesn’t offer any further details as to what it could be. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard something similar, though, and Richtman himself even reported an Uncharted sequel as a potential destination. In any case, once Holland wraps Spider-Man 3, his schedule looks pretty clear, while Robert Downey Jr. has still yet to commit to what could be a hugely important next step after his first post-MCU endeavor ended in disaster. As such, we wouldn’t rule out another collaboration between the two coming to fruition in the not too distant future.