Robert Englund Reportedly Wanted For New Nightmare On Elm Street Movie

Freddy Krueger hasn’t been seen on our screens for a decade, which is a very long time for such an iconic character when the majority of high-profile horror franchises have churned out at least one sequel, remake or reboot since then. And it’s been even longer since Robert Englund played the serial killer that’s defined his career, with the star last throwing on the fedora for 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason.

Jackie Earle Haley was the most recent actor to portray the mythical figure that loves nothing more than to haunt people in their dreams, and while he did a decent job in the role, 2010’s A Nightmare on Elm Street was a formulaic and uninspired update of Wes Craven’s classic original, even though a box office haul of $115 million was enough to make it the second highest-grossing installment in the franchise’s history.

New Fan Poster Imagines Robert Englund In A Nightmare On Elm Street Prequel 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, another new stab at the material has been stuck in development hell for so long now that the rights to the series have reverted back to the estate of Wes Craven. Still, we’ve heard whispers that something’s brewing in development and insider Daniel Richtman claims that not only is a new Nightmare on Elm Street movie in the works, but Englund is reportedly wanted to play Freddy for the first time in close to 20 years.

“WB still wants Englund back, so if all works out, he will [return],” says the tipster.

Further details on the project remain unclear, but any new entry in the long-running series should and probably will look towards David Gordon Green’s Halloween for inspiration, which was both a legacy sequel indebted to a beloved original but also stood on its own merits as a hugely enjoyable and frequently terrifying movie. And while Robert Englund might be 73 years old, you can guarantee that the veteran horror legend wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to play his most famous figure on at least one more occasion.