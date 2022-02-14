There are just a few weeks to go before fans see Robert Pattinson take on the role of an iconic DC character in Warner Bros.’ The Batman. The film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and if the trailer is any indication, Pattinson will be portraying a more violent version of the character than fans of previous Batman films are used to.



There has not been any announcement of a sequel yet, but Pattinson is already revealing the villains he wants to fight in a potential next film. According to Den of Geek, the British actor was “excited, even jovial, about where his Dark Knight might go next.”

I’d love to do something like Court of Owls… There are elements of The Batman which are kind of horror and I think it really feels quite new for Batman.

The Court of Owls is an organized crime group that first appeared in a Dec. 2011 issue of the Batman comics. The group has appeared on-screen previously in the television series Gotham, as well as the animated film, Batman vs. Robin, but has yet to make its debut on the big screen. Pattinson revealed he would also love the chance for Batman to go up against Calendar Man, the villain who commits crimes on holidays and important dates. He appeared in last year’s The Suicide Squad and was portrayed by Sean Gunn.



While we would love for these storylines to come to life, Batman still has to face The Riddler in the upcoming film, portrayed by Paul Dano. The film will be released on March 4 and, alongside Pattinson, stars Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.