Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. teaming up for ‘Don’t Look Up’ director’s serial killer comedy

What do you get when you join Batman and Iron Man with the mastermind behind Succession and films like The Big Short and Don’t Look Up? We will soon find out when Adam McKay’s Average Height, Average Build kicks into gear later this year.

Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. will play a serial killer and a retired cop respectively in this political black comedy whose script is currently searching for a home. According to Deadline, Pattinson’s character is in cahoots with a lobbyist played by Amy Adams who’s trying to pass laws that will allow the serial killer to go about his murdering hassle-free. Meanwhile, Downey’s former detective character is dead set on finding this violent criminal — an uneasy task.

Average Height, Average Build, which we can assume is a description of the serial killer at its center as much as it is the title of the film, also stars Forest Whitaker and Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler. It’ll be directed by McKay as well as produced by himself and Kevin Messick on behalf of Hyperobject Industries.

Production for the film is expected to start in late summer or early fall, Deadline reports. The future is looking booked and busy for the two Roberts, who between each other have a Hitchcock remake, a Batman sequel, and Christoper Nolan and Bong Joon-ho’s next big adventures lined up.

Downey is eyeing the role that once belonged to James Stewart in a Vertigo remake penned by Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight and will be part of the large ensemble cast of Nolan’s Oppenheimer. In turn, Pattinson is starring in the Oscar-winning Parasite director’s new sci-fi endeavor Mickey 17, and putting on the Dark Knight cape again for Matt Reeves’ sequel to The Batman, which should start filming in November of this year.