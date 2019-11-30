Robert Pattinson Doesn’t Think The Batman Fame Will Be Like Twilight

When Robert Pattison was announced as the lead of The Batman over the summer, the casting news surprised fans in a big way. Not just because he’s a slightly left-field choice for the role, but because the British actor has gravitated away from the limelight ever since the Twilight saga ended earlier this decade. Pattinson is known to be far from the biggest fan of those films or the intense level of fame they brought him, but now he’s signed up to play one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. In an interview with TODAY though, the star confirmed that he didn’t hesitate to accept the job when it came his way.

Host Willie Geist then asked if he was ever worried that playing Batman would be like those years he portrayed Edward Cullen. Pattinson revealed that he personally doubts things will rise to the heights of Twilight fever again. Here’s what he had to say:

“There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s not possible that it’ll be like what happened with Twilight,” Pattinson told Geist. “I’m hoping that there won’t be people hanging outside my place,” the actor joked, referencing experiences he had during his teen heartthrob heyday.

So, what makes Pattinson so sure he won’t have to face such scrutiny into his personal life and such rabid fans with The Batman? Well, it’s mostly because he’s older now. “I just think I’m kind of boring and old now,” the star added, demonstrating his typical self-deprecating humor.

In any case, he definitely has some time to adjust to being the Batman. Matt Reeves’ movie isn’t due in cinemas for another year and a half, with its release date pencilled in for June 25th, 2021. A talented cast – including Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright – is currently forming around Pattinson ahead of the beginning of production sometime in early 2020, and as soon as we hear more about who else will be appearing, we’ll be sure to let you know.