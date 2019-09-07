Here’s How Robert Pattinson Would Look As Batman Beyond

In just a couple of years, we’ll see how Robert Pattinson performs as the new Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. And as exciting as the wait for that particular blockbuster is proving to be, none of us have ceased wishing that a Batman Beyond movie one day come to fruition.

To provide a bit of background, Batman Beyond was an animated series that ran for three seasons around the turn of the millennium, and focused on a young man named Terry McGinnis who became Gotham City’s protector fifty years into the future. In the time since, its legacy has lived on in comic books, yet no live action adaptation has made it to screen.

Interestingly enough, digital artist SPDRMNKYXXIII has posted quite the eye-catching piece over on Instagram. Instead of placing Robert Pattinson in the guise of Bruce Wayne’s Batman, they’ve had him suit up as Terry McGinnis. Check it out below and see for yourself.

Robert Pattinson As Batman Beyond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

From the look of it, the default costume made famous by the Batman: Arkham Knight video game may have been used at the starting point, yet it’s been retrofitted to Batman Beyond‘s standards and color scheme. As cool as the suit from the cartoon was, you have to admit some modifications would have to be made for live action translations.

But when it comes to suiting up for The Batman, let’s take a look back at Pattinson’s comments regarding how slipping into Bruce Wayne’s crimefighting gear felt:

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff. I put it on. I remember saying to Matt (Reeves), ‘It does feel quite transformative!’. He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’ You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough’, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.”

Be sure to catch Robert Pattinson in The Batman when that arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021. But before then, it’s recommended you pick up Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray on October 29th of this year.