Robert Pattinson Apologizes For Saying Batman Isn’t A Superhero

Taking on the role of a major mainstream superhero (definitely the right word, right?) thrusts actors into the limelight in a way few other parts can in contemporary cinema. Robert Pattinson had already experienced stardom as a teeny-weeny heartthrob in the Twilight series. But his decision to don the cape of the Dark Knight has introduced him to an even bigger crowd.

Last year, Pattinson made the innocuous comment that he didn’t consider Batman to be a superhero. That provoked something of a bitty response from DC ultras. Now, The Batman star has clarified his remarks. In a new interview with Time Out, Pattinson joked about his initial ignorance on superhero etiquette, saying:

‘I wasn’t educated about the subject. People got very angry about it. It’s bizarre. I still can’t understand the argument. Okay, he’s a superhero, I’m sorry! The next headline: “Pattinson retracts: Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He takes it back.”’

Bob, your wish is my command. “Pattinson retracts: Batman is, in fact, a superhero” is my headline of choice (though it may not make the edit).

Honestly, though, his candour is refreshing. I don’t know what kind of backlash he received for his previous statement regarding the Caped Crusader’s super-powered credentials, but I can imagine being shouted at by scores of keyboard warriors was a chastening experience. Liven up people. Yes, he may have been a tad uninformed – you can be a superhero without necessarily having magic powers. But as misapprehensions go, it’s hardly worthy of a “backlash,” is it?

Anyway, I’m sure most of you were well behaved. Everyone knows where everyone’s at now and I hope Edward Cullen’s turn in The Batman is a praise-worthy one. The line of Batmen is a prestigious one (if not as prestigious as the line of Jokers) and for the first time since The Dark Knight Rises, a solo outing for the superhero (RP agrees) is on the horizon.