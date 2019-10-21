Robert Pattinson Reveals The Inspiration For His Batman Voice

Whenever each new iteration of the Dark Knight is cast, I’m sure the first thing on everyone’s mind is how their costume will look. After that’s been addressed, the next item for business is probably how the actor’s voice will sound while they’re suited up. Although I’m sure a percentage of you reading this are hoping Robert Pattinson will do a spot-on Kevin Conroy impression in The Batman, that likely won’t be the case.

Still, I highly doubt Pattinson will go the way of George Clooney by making no attempt whatsoever to distinguish Bruce Wayne from Batman, but he’ll indeed put his own stamp on the timeless icon. We probably won’t know what he sounds like until the first trailer drops, but at least we’re getting somewhat of an idea early on.

Here’s what Pattinson had to say when Access Hollywood asked him about this very topic while promoting The Lighthouse:

“Willem’s voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest. It is pretty similar to the voice I’m gonna do… I think Batman has a sort of pirate-y kind of voice…”

In case you hadn’t figured it out, that’s Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe he’s talking about. And before you start thinking Batman’s going to say something like “arrrrr, matey!,” it should be pointed out that’s not what Pattinson meant. Instead, I’m pretty sure he intends on incorporating a raspy voice into his performance.

Based on what’s been said here, it may be reasonable to conclude Pattison’s voice for the Caped Crusader will exist somewhere in between Michael Keaton’s and Christian Bale’s. Some comic book writers have described the character as talking this way, with Frank Miller going as far to say he sounds like he’s doing a Clint Eastwood impression in one of his tales.

Needless to say, all will be revealed once The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.