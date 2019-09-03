Robert Pattinson Reveals He Once Met With Marvel For An MCU Role

Robert Pattinson is about to suit up as the Batman for DC, but if things had gone differently, he could have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe instead.

Variety has just published the British star’s first formal interview since his casting as the Dark Knight, in which he spills the beans on the process of nabbing the role. What’s more, he revealed that he once met with Marvel Studios in an “informal” sense to chat about a potential MCU gig. This, we’re told, was around the time of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Nothing came of it, though, as it seems that Pattinson wasn’t too sold on the idea. He admitted that, following the conclusion of the Twilight saga not long before, he wasn’t eager to jump into another blockbuster franchise.

“I don’t know what I would really be chasing. The idea of trying that transition after ‘Twilight,’ I never saw a road in that direction.”

Given his previous reluctance to join Marvel, why did Pattinson feel drawn to the part of Bruce Wayne? Well, the actor told Variety that it’s because Batman is the only superhero he’s “always loved.” He also added:

“It’s actually an interesting part. I think it’s because he doesn’t have any superpowers.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pattinson reveals that he had to chase up director Matt Reeves to let him audition for the lead in The Batman, as he’d had his eye on playing the character for a while. In fact, he was so desperate to land the part that he was “furious” when it leaked out that he was in the running as he thought it might blow his chances. Thankfully, it didn’t and he was crowned as Ben Affleck’s replacement at the very end of May.

It’d be interesting to know which MCU character Robert Pattinson was up for, but it’s hard to tell from just this interview. It doesn’t seem to be for a role in GotG and Marvel plans their movies out way in advance, so unfortunately, there’s really no way of knowing which one he was considering.