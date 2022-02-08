Robert Pattinson says ‘The Batman’ is both sad and insane

Robert Pattinson may have gained an initial large following for playing a vampire in the Twilight saga, but it looks like the British actor’s title role in the upcoming The Batman will bring him even more widespread notice. Pattinson, dropping some hints as to what the anticipated new version of the Caped Crusader’s chronicles will look like, dubbed it both “sad” and “insane.”

In an interview with GQ published Tuesday, the actor reflected on the troubled superhero’s emotional journey and the problems his character Bruce Wayne faces in a corrupt city like Gotham:

There’s a moment when Alfred asks Bruce what his family would think of him tarnishing the family legacy with his new side hustle. And Bruce says: ‘This is my family legacy. If I don’t do this, then there’s nothing else for me.’ I always read that as not like, ‘There’s nothing else,’ like, ‘I don’t have a purpose.’ But like: ‘I’m checking out.’ And I think that makes it a lot sadder. Like, it’s a sad movie. It’s kind of about him trying to find some element of hope, in himself, and not just the city. Normally, Bruce never questions his own ability; he questions the city’s ability to change. But I mean, it’s kind of such an insane thing to do: The only way I can live is to dress up as a bat.

It’s unclear whether the movie will live up to the expectations of critics and fans, but Pattinson’s reflection might give some hope to fans of past Batmen — even those who favored the much-celebrated Christian Bale.

In addition to Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, while Paul Dano takes on the role of the villain, Edward Nashton/Riddler. Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell round out the main cast. The film will premiere in the United States on March 1, and will release theatrically on March 4.