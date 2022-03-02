Robert Pattinson shocked by ‘The Batman’ age restrictions in the UK

Despite countless rumors to the contrary making the rounds, Matt Reeves outlined that there was never an R-rated cut of The Batman at any stage during the production and editing process.

In fact, the director even admitted that ensuring his comic book blockbuster remained PG-13 was the one rule given to him by Warner Bros., but that hasn’t stopped star Robert Pattinson from revealing his shock at how his debut under the cape and cowl has been rated by the British Board of Film Classification.

As you can see below, the actor looks genuinely surprised upon hearing the information for the first time, before going on to explain how the system worked to Zoë Kravitz.

Here's Robert Pattinson discovering #TheBatman is a 15 in the UK, before explaining the BBFC to Zoë Kravitz. pic.twitter.com/U68yaHMrqr — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) March 1, 2022

In short, nobody under the age of 15 in the United Kingdom can go and see The Batman unsupervised, which means it’s basically the equivalent of an R-rating in the United States. To paraphrase Pirates of the Caribbean, though, they’re more guidelines than actual rules, so there’s little chance the younger generation will be deterred by the risk of being turned away at the door.

The Batman is currently tracking for a global opening weekend in the $225 million range, so we can safely say that plenty of teenagers will be seeing the DC Comics adaptation as soon as possible, with or without an adult.