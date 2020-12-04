Home / movies

Star Wars Fans Are Praising Robert Rodriguez For This Week’s Mandalorian Episode

By
Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian introduced Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano into live-action, gave her plenty of chances to dual wield her lightsabers and also revealed Baby Yoda’s real name and backstory, so “The Tragedy” had a lot to live up to. And after an exposition-heavy outing, Mando and Grogu’s latest adventure was basically one long action sequence, and all the better for it.

Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett returned alongside Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, forming an alliance with the title hero as they tried to protect The Child from an onslaught of Moff Gideon’s forces. An episode with so much going on needed a steady hand to steer the ship, so Jon Favreau wisely recruited Robert Rodriguez for his Star Wars debut, and the multi-talented filmmaker didn’t disappoint.

There have always been two sides to the career of Rodriguez, and he’s largely tended to balance R-rated action-orientated genre fare alongside family-friendly comedies with fantasy elements. He handled both pretty well in Alita: Battle Angel, and did so again with “The Tragedy.” In fact, the Desperado and Sin City director is getting huge praise from fans for his work behind the camera on The Mandalorian, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

There was a lot going on in the show this week, with Boba Fett getting some awesome hero shots as he seamlessly slipped back into his armor and dispatched waves of Stormtroopers with consummate ease, and the stage is now set for an epic finale to season 2 of The Mandalorian, as Din Djarin gathers many of the friends he’s made along the way to launch one final assault on Moff Gideon’s remnants of the Empire and reclaim Baby Yoda.

