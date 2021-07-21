Robin Williams Trends As Fans Celebrate What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday
Very few actors have possessed the sheer level of natural talent of Robin Williams, who deservedly holds a reputation as one the all-time great improvisers, with his penchant for coming up with gags, bits and characters on the spot informing his entire career as one of the industry’s greatest ever comedians, not to mention his seamless ability to transition into more dramatic roles.
After getting his big break in hit sitcom Mork & Mindy, he made the jump to the big screen by playing the title character in 1980’s Popeye. While the box office was unspectacular and the reviews middling, it wouldn’t take long before he began rapidly ascending up the Hollywood ladder.
Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Aladdin, Good Will Hunting, Patch Adams, One Hour Photo, Insomnia and many more barely scratched the surface of his unbridled versatility, and his performances saw him regularly showered with both praise and accolades.
Today would have marked Williams’ 70th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion fans have been flocking to social media with their tributes, and you can check some of them out below.
One Academy Award win from four nominations, two Emmy wins, six Golden Globe statues, six Grammys, billions of box office dollars, a string of classic films and a slew of characters that live on in the pantheon of pop culture is a small example of the legacy Robin Williams left behind, and that’s without even mentioning the impact he had on both stand-up and big screen comedy, with everyone from Jim Carrey to Judd Apatow citing him as a direct influence on their work.
Source: MovieWeb
