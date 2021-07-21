Robin Williams Trends As Fans Celebrate What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday

Very few actors have possessed the sheer level of natural talent of Robin Williams, who deservedly holds a reputation as one the all-time great improvisers, with his penchant for coming up with gags, bits and characters on the spot informing his entire career as one of the industry’s greatest ever comedians, not to mention his seamless ability to transition into more dramatic roles.

After getting his big break in hit sitcom Mork & Mindy, he made the jump to the big screen by playing the title character in 1980’s Popeye. While the box office was unspectacular and the reviews middling, it wouldn’t take long before he began rapidly ascending up the Hollywood ladder.

Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, Hook, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Aladdin, Good Will Hunting, Patch Adams, One Hour Photo, Insomnia and many more barely scratched the surface of his unbridled versatility, and his performances saw him regularly showered with both praise and accolades.

Today would have marked Williams’ 70th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion fans have been flocking to social media with their tributes, and you can check some of them out below.

Happy 70th birth anniversary to the great actor, comedian and great human being – Robin Williams. It has been 7 years since he left us. We miss him every day. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/kazHaC2lGZ — George (@VijayIsMyLife) July 21, 2021

Happy 70th birthday to the late and great #RobinWilliams. His work was such a enormous part of my life and brought me a lot of joy. I feel like the world went to shit after he left it, but I am grateful to have seen a world that he was in at all. pic.twitter.com/GvRld5uahO — Queen Ghidorah (@RhysChryspies) July 21, 2021

Thinking of #RobinWilliams on his 70th birthday. He had the gift of bringing sunshine wherever he went. #RIP pic.twitter.com/8sUltNIvtj — The Screening Space (@screening_space) July 21, 2021

"Please, don’t worry so much… Because in the end none of us have very long on this earth."



Today would have been Robin Williams' 70th Birthday pic.twitter.com/5uLnQK8WnL — LETS TALK MOVIE (@LetstalkMovie_) July 21, 2021

70th Birth Anniversary of the legend!

My favourite actor of all time❤️✨#robinwilliams pic.twitter.com/rPYA6jnp35 — Danny phantom (talha ka birthday🎂27) (@I_am_a_freak1) July 21, 2021

Today would’ve been Robin Williams’ 70th birthday. Forever missed and never forgotten pic.twitter.com/kDQdLJQPia — Lenscap (@Ienscap) July 21, 2021

Today would have been Robin Williams' 70th birthday! This one still hits me hard. You are missed, brilliant man. pic.twitter.com/GA4bvp7Wkd — ‎‎‎nakul. (@offbeatcool) July 21, 2021

Happy heavenly birthday to the late actor and comedian, Robin Williams. pic.twitter.com/pHt2Ef2M0X — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) July 21, 2021

Happy birthday Robin Williams, we miss you everyday. 🤍🕊 pic.twitter.com/7iSh7S0L0S — Madame Y (@yleniaindenial) July 21, 2021

The amazing talent that was Robin Williams would have been 70 today



He’s sadly missed from the movie landscape



He was also a gamer naming his own daughter Zelda #RobinWilliams #GamersUnite pic.twitter.com/AY07BivLcw — supernerds gaming (@SupernerdsT) July 21, 2021

One Academy Award win from four nominations, two Emmy wins, six Golden Globe statues, six Grammys, billions of box office dollars, a string of classic films and a slew of characters that live on in the pantheon of pop culture is a small example of the legacy Robin Williams left behind, and that’s without even mentioning the impact he had on both stand-up and big screen comedy, with everyone from Jim Carrey to Judd Apatow citing him as a direct influence on their work.