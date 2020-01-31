Rocketeer Reboot Reportedly Moving Forward With Female Person Of Color

It’s not a hugely famous film, but 1991’s The Rocketeer has a strong cult following, with Joe Johnston’s throwback to 1940s movie serials often viewed as an underrated gem in Disney’s back catalogue. For the past few years, the studio has been attempting to capitalize on this by getting a belated reboot off the ground and back in 2016, we learned that Max Winkler and Matt Spicer had been hired to pen a script for the follow-up, titled The Rocketeers.

Nothing has materialized since then, but it seems that the advent of Disney Plus has given the project a new lease of life. That’s right, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who said the Mouse House was developing National Treasure 3 and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which were correct – that the project will be released on the streaming service. Though a director has yet to be found, the screenplay has been given a brush-up by new writer Azia Squire and from what we’re told, the plan is still to base it around a young African-American woman.

According to plot details we’ve been given, The Rocketeers focuses on a young African-American female pilot who has to stop an evil rocket scientist intent on stealing jetpack technology during the Cold War.

From what we understand, Disney is now searching for an 18-25 year old actress to take the lead role. And what’s more, the villain will be a woman, too, with casting open to actresses of unknown age to play “a female Russian agent posing as a secretary.”

Presumably, Johnston wouldn’t return for the follow-up, seeing as he’s busy doing another remake of one of his classics for Disney Plus – Josh Gad’s Shrunk, based on Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Of course, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey has expressed interest in helming the movie on Twitter, but there’s nothing pointing to him being officially up for the job.

You can find the original Rocketeer, starring Billy Campbell as a WWII pilot who uses a jetpack to battle Timothy Dalton’s Nazi spy, on Disney Plus now and we’ll be sure to keep you updated when we hear more about this planned reboot.