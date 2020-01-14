Rogue One Co-Writer Wants To Make A Star Fox Movie

Another movie based on one of gaming’s most beloved franchises could be headed to a theatre near you.

Gary Whitta, co-writer for 2016’s acclaimed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, has expressed his desire to pen an animated film based on Nintendo’s Star Fox franchise. Now, such an out-of-the-blue admittance might seem odd, but Whitta’s comments come in response to a specific piece of artwork currently doing the rounds on social media. Raf Grassetti, art director for Sony Santa Monica’s universally adored God of War, recently shared the results of a personal project they’ve been working on for some time.

The awe-inspiring artwork, which you can see below, imagines what Fox and his friends could look like in an animated film:

Artist Imagines What A Star Fox Movie Would Look Like 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Gorgeous, isn’t it? Slippy Toad, Peppy Hare and Falco Lombardi are all present and accounted for alongside their fearless leader, as too, is Wolf O’Donnel. The latter, a recurring antagonist of Nintendo’s series, is second only to Fox’s nemesis Andross in the recurring villain department. Given the latter’s more, let’s say, abstract form, though, it doesn’t take a genius to see why Grassetti opted to have Wolf appear in their creation instead.

Regardless, so impressed by the sheer quality of Grassetti’s work has Whitta been that he promptly posted the following Tweet:

I want to write this animated movie. https://t.co/CGQ6rkEWYF — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) January 13, 2020

Naturally, Star Fox fans are going wild over the development, though it remains to be seen whether Whitta could actually secure the rights to such a project from Nintendo. Should the Big N ever consider greenlighting an animated movie, however, we can only hope it gives Whitta first dibs on penning the script.

First introduced in 1993 for the SNES, Star Fox has received numerous sequels and spinoffs over the years, with the latest mainline entry, Star Fox Zero, released in 2016 for the Wii U. Here’s to hoping for a dedicated follow-up on Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later.