Ron Jeremy Charged With Sexually Assaulting 4 Different Women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four different women between 2014 and 2019. All four incidents, charges of which were made on Tuesday, are believed to have taken place near West Hollywood.

According to documents filed by the LA county district attorney’s office, the precise charges which Jeremy is facing include forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual battery. The same documents go on to state that one of the assaults allegedly took place inside someone’s residence, and the other three at a specific bar.

That bar, the identity of which prosecutors have thus-far refused to disclose, has been designated as the location of at least three other attacks. If convicted on all charges, Jeremy could face upwards of 90 years in prison and prosecutors are currently seeking a bail of $6 million.

Several adult film organizations, including the Adult Video News Awards, as well as the Exxotica expo, banned Jeremy from entering shortly after the allegations were made. Back in 2017 though, the actor told Rolling Stone that the claims made against him were “pure lies or buyer’s remorse.”

Around the same time that Jeremy spoke to reporters over at Rolling Stone, a sex worker advocate named Ginger Banks posted a 10-minute YouTube video in which she explained the sexual misconduct claims made against the actor. “It’s just like Harvey Weinstein,” Banks said. “Because he’s this legend, he’s Ron Jeremy, people will excuse his behavior.”

The charges pressed against Ron Jeremy only add to a growing amount of allegations made against celebrities in America as of late. In the past week or so, some prominent figures who have been accused of misconduct and sex crimes include Cole Sprouse, Justin Bieber, Danny Masterson and Ansel Elgort, among others.