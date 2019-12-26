Home / movies

Rose Tico Fans Call Out Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker For Kelly Marie Tran’s Short Screen Time

In the lead-up to the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, director J.J. Abrams offered repeated hints that his film was going to serve as a “course correction” of sorts in the wake of 2017’s divisive The Last Jedi, and sure enough, once the Skywalker Saga finale reached theaters, the movie was every bit as apologetic as fans either dreaded or hoped.

We can see Abrams’ attempts to reach out to the detractors in the way his flick essentially undoes one of the boldest twists of The Last Jedi. But more controversial still is how the new movie reduces Rose Tico to a minor supporting player after her major role in the previous film.

After the release of The Last Jedi, actress Kelly Marie Tran was subject to vicious online abuse, ultimately prompting the star to seek therapy and leave social media with no intention of returning.

With this backlash in mind, it feels like no coincidence that the theatrical cut of The Rise of Skywalker gives Rose just 76 seconds of screen time, and many fans have started accusing Abrams and Disney of pandering to the trolls and bullies who harassed their actress.

Now, with the trending hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter, Twitter users are calling out the Mouse House for failing to stick up for Tran, with some even pushing for Rose to be given her own spinoff show:

While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been an attempt to reunite the fanbase by giving the detractors what they wanted, it seems that things are as tense as they’ve ever been, suggesting that the time is probably right for the franchise to take a break from the big screen.

Source: MovieWeb

